Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.37

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is priced at $7.21 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.95 and reached a high price of $7.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.85. The stock touched a low price of $5.61.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. Schedules First Quarter 2021 Conference Call. On Monday, May 10, 2021, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. ("Altisource") (NASDAQ: ASPS) will report earnings for the first quarter 2021. A press release and presentation will be available on Altisource's website in the Investor Relations section.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.16 on 01/04/21, with the lowest value was $5.61 for the same time period, recorded on 05/05/21.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) full year performance was 2.12%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. shares are logging -57.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.84 and $16.82.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2646321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) recorded performance in the market was -44.02%, having the revenues showcasing -34.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.84M, as it employees total of 2726 workers.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.21, with a change in the price was noted -6.74. In a similar fashion, Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. posted a movement of -48.32% for the period of last 100 days, recording 85,626 in trading volumes.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.89%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -44.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -35.62%, alongside a boost of 2.12% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -19.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.51% during last recorded quarter.