TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $3.50

At the end of the latest market close, TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) was valued at $2.49. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.46 while reaching the peak value of $2.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.40. The stock current value is $2.95.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, TETRA Technologies, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 10:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

TETRA Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.08 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.86 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) full year performance was 614.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TETRA Technologies Inc. shares are logging -4.07% during the 52-week period from high price, and 793.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.33 and $3.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5868053 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI) recorded performance in the market was 242.43%, having the revenues showcasing 52.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 381.85M, as it employees total of 1800 workers.

Analysts verdict on TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the TETRA Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.05, with a change in the price was noted +2.07. In a similar fashion, TETRA Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +234.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,336,312 in trading volumes.

TETRA Technologies Inc. (TTI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of TETRA Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.31%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 48.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.65%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of TETRA Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 242.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 431.05%, alongside a boost of 614.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.66% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.85% during last recorded quarter.