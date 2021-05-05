Recent Change of -3.41% in the Seagate Technology plc (STX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Seagate Technology plc (STX), which is $88.48 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $91.14 after opening rate of $91.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $86.87 before closing at $91.60.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Seagate Technology Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results. – Revenue of $2.73 billion– GAAP operating margin of 14.1%; non-GAAP operating margin of 15.4%– GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39; non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.48– Generated $378 million in cash flow from operations and $274 million in free cash flow– Returned $912 million to shareholders through dividends and the repurchase of 11.3 million ordinary shares– Declared cash dividend of $0.67 per share. You can read further details here

Seagate Technology plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $97.12 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $58.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Seagate Technology plc (STX) full year performance was 90.55%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Seagate Technology plc shares are logging -8.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 103.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $43.53 and $97.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5860892 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Seagate Technology plc (STX) recorded performance in the market was 42.34%, having the revenues showcasing 32.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.31B, as it employees total of 42000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Seagate Technology plc (STX)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Seagate Technology plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 72.21, with a change in the price was noted +24.63. In a similar fashion, Seagate Technology plc posted a movement of +38.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,483,788 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STX is recording 10.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 10.12.

Trends and Technical analysis: Seagate Technology plc (STX)

Raw Stochastic average of Seagate Technology plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 67.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 80.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 42.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.03%, alongside a boost of 90.55% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.49% during last recorded quarter.