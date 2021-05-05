KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) market price of $14.51 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR). It is currently valued at $14.51. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.95, after setting-off with the price of $14.82. Company’s stock value dipped to $14.215 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $14.90.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, KAR Auction Services, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. For the first quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of $581.6 million as compared with revenue of $645.5 million for the first quarter of 2020, a decrease of 10%. Net income for the first quarter of 2021 increased to $50.9 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, as compared with net income of $2.8 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 increased 39% to $123.2 million, as compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $88.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Operating adjusted net income per diluted share increased to $0.45 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared with operating adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.09 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

KAR Auction Services Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.85 on 01/12/21, with the lowest value was $13.55 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) full year performance was 2.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KAR Auction Services Inc. shares are logging -30.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.28 and $20.85.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5325296 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR) recorded performance in the market was -22.03%, having the revenues showcasing -24.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.83B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the KAR Auction Services Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.87, with a change in the price was noted -4.60. In a similar fashion, KAR Auction Services Inc. posted a movement of -24.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,204,037 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KAR is recording 1.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.15.

Technical breakdown of KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Raw Stochastic average of KAR Auction Services Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 18.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.89%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of KAR Auction Services Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -0.34%, alongside a boost of 2.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by -5.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.58% during last recorded quarter.