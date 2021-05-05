Gear up for the change! 51job Inc. (JOBS) has hit the volume of 1317683

51job Inc. (JOBS) is priced at $68.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $69.75 and reached a high price of $70.35, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $61.33. The stock touched a low price of $66.42.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, 51job, Inc. Announces Receipt of an Updated Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire the Company. 51job, Inc. (Nasdaq: JOBS) (“51job” or the “Company”), a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China, announced today that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has received an updated preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated May 4, 2021 (the “Proposal Letter”) from DCP Services Limited, Ocean Link Partners Limited, and Mr. Rick Yan, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company (collectively, the “Consortium”), with respect to the proposed “going-private” transaction wherein the Consortium proposes to acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company for US$79.05 in cash per common share (the “Proposed Transaction”). A copy of the Proposal Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit A. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

51job Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $72.17 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $59.74 for the same time period, recorded on 03/26/21.

51job Inc. (JOBS) full year performance was 20.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 51job Inc. shares are logging -15.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $55.13 and $80.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1317683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 51job Inc. (JOBS) recorded performance in the market was -2.59%, having the revenues showcasing 1.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.64B, as it employees total of 8875 workers.

The Analysts eye on 51job Inc. (JOBS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the 51job Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.62, with a change in the price was noted -5.15. In a similar fashion, 51job Inc. posted a movement of -7.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,425 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for JOBS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 51job Inc. (JOBS)

Raw Stochastic average of 51job Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 77.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 35.74% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.80%.

Considering, the past performance of 51job Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -2.72%, alongside a boost of 20.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.02% during last recorded quarter.