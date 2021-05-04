Why is Meredith Corporation (MDP) up 170.43% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Meredith Corporation (MDP) was valued at $31.10. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $35.06 while reaching the peak value of $35.65 and lowest value recorded on the day was $32.25. The stock current value is $35.21.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: HALPER SADEH LLP INVESTIGATES MEREDITH CORPORATION – MDP. Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) in connection with the spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith’s National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. You can read further details here

Meredith Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $37.50 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $18.24 for the same time period, recorded on 01/22/21.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) full year performance was 170.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Meredith Corporation shares are logging -6.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 251.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.01 and $37.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1596267 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Meredith Corporation (MDP) recorded performance in the market was 83.39%, having the revenues showcasing 56.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.44B, as it employees total of 5290 workers.

Analysts verdict on Meredith Corporation (MDP)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Meredith Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.26, with a change in the price was noted +14.72. In a similar fashion, Meredith Corporation posted a movement of +71.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 478,233 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDP is recording 4.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.89.

Meredith Corporation (MDP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Meredith Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.58%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.75%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.88%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Meredith Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.39%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 202.75%, alongside a boost of 170.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.63% during last recorded quarter.