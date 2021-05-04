Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) market price of $1.60 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) was valued at $1.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.46 while reaching the peak value of $1.62 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.43. The stock current value is $1.60.

Recently in News on March 29, 2021, Western Copper and Gold Files Form 40-F and Annual Filings. Western Copper and Gold Corporation (“Western” or the “Company”) (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) has filed its Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Western Copper and Gold Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9211 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.1201 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) full year performance was 150.39%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Western Copper and Gold Corporation shares are logging -16.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 153.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.63 and $1.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1527041 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) recorded performance in the market was 30.08%, having the revenues showcasing 32.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 217.28M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Specialists analysis on Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Western Copper and Gold Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3514, with a change in the price was noted +0.1700. In a similar fashion, Western Copper and Gold Corporation posted a movement of +11.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 670,636 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN)

Raw Stochastic average of Western Copper and Gold Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 56.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.15%, alongside a boost of 150.39% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.23% during last recorded quarter.