Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) was up 16.03%

At the end of the latest market close, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) was valued at $0.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.88 while reaching the peak value of $1.09 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.8623. The stock current value is $1.02.

Maroussi, Greece – April 29, 2021 – Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ Cap Mkts: PXS), a growth-oriented pure play product tanker company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with an unaffiliated third party to purchase a medium range product tanker of approximately 47,000 dwt built in 2013 at Hyundai Mipo shipyard in South Korea. The purchase price of $20 million is expected to be funded by a combination of bank debt and cash. It is anticipated that the acquisition, which is subject to customary closing conditions, will be completed during the summer of 2021.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.6000 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7608 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) full year performance was -7.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares are logging -77.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 43.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.71 and $4.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8765681 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) recorded performance in the market was 22.91%, having the revenues showcasing -8.11% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.87M.

The Analysts eye on Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1225, with a change in the price was noted +0.1200. In a similar fashion, Pyxis Tankers Inc. posted a movement of +13.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,879,050 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PXS is recording 1.98 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.87.

Technical rundown of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pyxis Tankers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.55%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Pyxis Tankers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 16.70%, alongside a downfall of -7.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.11% during last recorded quarter.