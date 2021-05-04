Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) was up 47.65%

At the end of the latest market close, BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) was valued at $3.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.22 while reaching the peak value of $3.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.11. The stock current value is $4.71.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, BioLineRx Announces Positive Top-Line Results from GENESIS Phase 3 Trial of Motixafortide in Stem-Cell Mobilization for Autologous Bone Marrow Transplantation in Multiple Myeloma Patients. – Study met all primary and secondary endpoints with exceptionally high level of statistical significance (p<0.0001) -. You can read further details here

BioLineRx Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.01 on 05/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) full year performance was 93.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BioLineRx Ltd. shares are logging 11.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 236.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $4.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 105764171 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) recorded performance in the market was 26.59%, having the revenues showcasing 11.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 136.61M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the BioLineRx Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.95, with a change in the price was noted +2.67. In a similar fashion, BioLineRx Ltd. posted a movement of +108.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,623,513 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of BioLineRx Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.43%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.43%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BioLineRx Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 26.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.54%, alongside a boost of 93.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.28% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.93% during last recorded quarter.