KeyCorp (KEY) Profit Margins posted 24.80% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of KeyCorp (KEY). It is currently valued at $22.00. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $22.16, after setting-off with the price of $22.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $21.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $21.76.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Adds Renewable Energy M&A Team to Expand Its Utilities, Power and Renewables Practice. KeyBanc Capital Markets (KBCM), the corporate and investment banking arm of Cleveland-based KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), announced today the expansion of its Utilities, Power & Renewables Group through the addition of a six-person renewable energy investment banking team. This team has been a leading provider of strategic, merger and acquisition advisory services to the U.S. renewable energy industry and will further enhance and expand on KBCM’s leading North American project and syndicated finance practice serving the renewable energy industry. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

KeyCorp had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.16 on 05/03/21, with the lowest value was $16.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

KeyCorp (KEY) full year performance was 98.74%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, KeyCorp shares are logging -0.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 143.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.05 and $22.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5848442 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the KeyCorp (KEY) recorded performance in the market was 34.06%, having the revenues showcasing 28.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.41B, as it employees total of 16826 workers.

KeyCorp (KEY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the KeyCorp a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 19.05, with a change in the price was noted +6.13. In a similar fashion, KeyCorp posted a movement of +38.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,993,508 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KEY is recording 0.85 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.85.

KeyCorp (KEY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of KeyCorp in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.94%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.24%.

If we look into the earlier routines of KeyCorp, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.55%, alongside a boost of 98.74% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.43% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 28.21% during last recorded quarter.