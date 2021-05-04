Do Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) beta value of 2.38 signposts another twist?

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) is priced at $0.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.495 and reached a high price of $0.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.47. The stock touched a low price of $0.47.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Advaxis to Present at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. Advaxis, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADXS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immunotherapy products, today announced that will present data from Part B of the Phase 1 study of ADXS-503 in combination with pembrolizumab at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually, on June 4-8, 2021. You can read further details here

Advaxis Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5700 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.3500 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) full year performance was -27.08%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Advaxis Inc. shares are logging -71.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $1.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3740420 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) recorded performance in the market was 35.93%, having the revenues showcasing -32.61% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 65.91M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on Advaxis Inc. (ADXS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Advaxis Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6809, with a change in the price was noted +0.1224. In a similar fashion, Advaxis Inc. posted a movement of +38.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,784,589 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ADXS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Advaxis Inc. (ADXS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Advaxis Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 1.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 3.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.99%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Advaxis Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.07%, alongside a downfall of -27.08% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.61% during last recorded quarter.