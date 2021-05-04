China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -17.09%: What to Expect?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) is priced at $0.68 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.77 and reached a high price of $0.79, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.77. The stock touched a low price of $0.62.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, China Pharma Expects Considerable Increase in Growth Opportunities Related to Hainan Free Trade Port. China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma,” the “Company” or “We”), a specialty pharmaceutical company, commented on the policy statements in “Several Special Measures to Support the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port to Relax Market Access” released by the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce in April. This statement follows the release of the Overall Plan for the Construction of Hainan Free Trade Port in June 2020 and the establishment of the Hainan Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot District in 2013, which were both approved by the State Council. You can read further details here

China Pharma Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6300 on 03/29/21, with the lowest value was $0.4398 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) full year performance was 43.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares are logging -58.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 110.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.32 and $1.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1327686 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) recorded performance in the market was 51.41%, having the revenues showcasing -9.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.14M, as it employees total of 237 workers.

The Analysts eye on China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the China Pharma Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7810, with a change in the price was noted +0.2280. In a similar fashion, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +51.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,274,475 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPHI is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.11.

Technical rundown of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Raw Stochastic average of China Pharma Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.02%.

Considering, the past performance of China Pharma Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 51.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 64.63%, alongside a boost of 43.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -19.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.16% during last recorded quarter.