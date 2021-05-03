Time to Buy Beat-Down Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is priced at $1.53 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.33 and reached a high price of $1.38, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.38. The stock touched a low price of $1.29.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Luokung Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Letter and a Request for Emergency Court Relief. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading interactive location-based services and big data processing technology company based in China, today announced that the Company received a notice from Nasdaq informing the Company that as a result of the Company being placed by the U.S. Department of Defense (the “DoD”) on a list (the “Section 1237 List”) of entities operating directly or indirectly in the United States and deemed to be “Communist Chinese military companies” (“CCMCs”), which are subject to certain restrictions under Executive Order 13959 (the “EO”), that trading of the Company’s ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on May 9, 2021, and that trading in the Company’s securities will be halted at the end of the trading day (8:00 pm ET) on May 7, 2021. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8600 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.5808 for the same time period, recorded on 01/19/21.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was 160.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -60.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 325.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.36 and $3.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5588274 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was 102.94%, having the revenues showcasing 124.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 432.30M, as it employees total of 182 workers.

Analysts verdict on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0898, with a change in the price was noted +0.8895. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of +151.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,193,350 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.05%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 102.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 181.63%, alongside a boost of 160.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 23.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by 6.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 124.28% during last recorded quarter.