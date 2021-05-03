Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 4.93%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $2.92 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.125 after opening rate of $2.95 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.91 before closing at $2.94.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, Ideanomics to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell Closing Out Earth Week. Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) (“Ideanomics” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that management and employees of the Company will be virtually ringing the NASDAQ closing bell today to celebrate the ending of Earth week this Friday April 23, 2021 at 4:00pm ET. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.53 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was 388.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -47.16% during the 52-week period from high price, and 689.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $5.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4387931 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was 47.74%, having the revenues showcasing -24.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.08, with a change in the price was noted +0.89. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of +43.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 36,150,746 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.93%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ideanomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 47.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 250.00%, alongside a boost of 388.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.94% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.03% during last recorded quarter.