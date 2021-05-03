Here is why Hecla Mining Company (HL) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 4.43%

Hecla Mining Company (HL) is priced at $6.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.01 and reached a high price of $6.14, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.91. The stock touched a low price of $5.84.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Hecla First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its first quarter 2021 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 6, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Hecla Mining Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.45 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) full year performance was 124.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hecla Mining Company shares are logging -24.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 176.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.30 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4380390 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded performance in the market was -8.80%, having the revenues showcasing 3.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.23B, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hecla Mining Company (HL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.08, with a change in the price was noted +0.97. In a similar fashion, Hecla Mining Company posted a movement of +18.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,077,751 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HL is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.09%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.08%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -8.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 27.65%, alongside a boost of 124.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.22% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.87% during last recorded quarter.