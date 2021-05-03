Gear up for the change! Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) has hit the volume of 8878696

At the end of the latest market close, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) was valued at $25.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.15 while reaching the peak value of $28.7599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.00. The stock current value is $27.56.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Endeavor Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. Endeavor is offering 21,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 3,195,000 shares of Class A common stock that the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 29, 2021 under the symbol “EDR” and the offering is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8878696 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) recorded performance in the market was 9.37%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.99B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

