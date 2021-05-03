Gear up for the change! AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) has hit the volume of 27741036

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is priced at $10.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.07 and reached a high price of $10.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.20. The stock touched a low price of $9.88.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, after the market closes on Thursday, May 6, 2021. You can read further details here

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.36 on 01/27/21, with the lowest value was $1.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) full year performance was 103.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares are logging -50.74% during the 52-week period from high price, and 425.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.91 and $20.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27741036 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) recorded performance in the market was 373.11%, having the revenues showcasing -24.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.59B, as it employees total of 3449 workers.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.28, with a change in the price was noted +6.52. In a similar fashion, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +185.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 121,890,711 in trading volumes.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.06%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 43.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.39% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.85%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 373.11%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 284.29%, alongside a boost of 103.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.76% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -24.36% during last recorded quarter.