Do Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) beta value of -3.72 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO). It is currently valued at $4.34. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.6899, after setting-off with the price of $3.749. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.628 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.76.

Recently in News on April 13, 2021, Gaucho – Buenos Aires Leather Goods and Accessories To Open Flagship Store at Miami’s Design District Luxury Fashion Boutiques and Shops. Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories, today announced that its leather goods brand, Gaucho – Buenos Aires, has secured retail space at Miami’s fashionable Design District luxury fashion boutiques and shops, located in Miami, Florida. Gaucho – Buenos Aires seeks to provide unmatched access to the distinctive Argentinian lifestyle to people across the world, through its covetable fashions, artisanal design, and unparalleled experiences. You can read further details here

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) full year performance was -21.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -79.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.69% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $21.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1300835 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) recorded performance in the market was -39.50%, having the revenues showcasing -70.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.08M, as it employees total of 65 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)

Raw Stochastic average of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 45.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.19%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Gaucho Group Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.62%, alongside a downfall of -21.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.48% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.67% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.70% during last recorded quarter.