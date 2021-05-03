Do Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) beta value of 2.23 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF), which is $17.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.40 after opening rate of $17.09 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.00 before closing at $17.39.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Cleveland-Cliffs Issues Its Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today published its Sustainability Report 2020 Executive Summary highlighting the progress toward the achievement of its sustainability goals and reaffirming the company’s agenda to build a more sustainable steel company. Later in the second quarter, the Company will publish its full Sustainability Report 2020 consistent with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) guidance. You can read further details here

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.87 on 04/05/21, with the lowest value was $12.77 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) full year performance was 307.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares are logging -14.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 370.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $20.87.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17874780 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) recorded performance in the market was 22.66%, having the revenues showcasing 16.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.68B, as it employees total of 25000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.17, with a change in the price was noted +5.31. In a similar fashion, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. posted a movement of +42.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 18,472,861 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.40.

Trends and Technical analysis: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF)

Raw Stochastic average of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 62.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 47.36%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.66%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 123.81%, alongside a boost of 307.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -11.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.43% during last recorded quarter.