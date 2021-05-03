Analysts Mean recommendation for Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) is priced at $7.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $6.36 and reached a high price of $6.88, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $6.70. The stock touched a low price of $6.33.

Recently in News on April 30, 2021, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (the “Company” or Nasdaq: AIH), a leading provider of aesthetic medical services in China, today announced that it had filed its annual report on Form 20-F (the “Annual Report”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 30, 2021/ The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains the Company’s audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.aihgroup.net/. Hard copies of the annual report are available, free of charge, to shareholders upon request. You can read further details here

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.26 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $4.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) full year performance was -24.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited shares are logging -26.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 84.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.81 and $9.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5169825 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) recorded performance in the market was 27.13%, having the revenues showcasing 30.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 152.09M, as it employees total of 1550 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.20, with a change in the price was noted +2.18. In a similar fashion, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited posted a movement of +43.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 238,438 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIH is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.74.

Technical breakdown of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH)

Raw Stochastic average of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 51.23%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 63.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.22%, alongside a downfall of -24.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 30.86% during last recorded quarter.