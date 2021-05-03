American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) Profit Margins posted -39.60% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

For the readers interested in the stock health of American Shared Hospital Services (AMS). It is currently valued at $2.95. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.77, after setting-off with the price of $2.42. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.34 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.41.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, American Shared Hospital Services Announces Virtual-Only Annual Shareholder Meeting to be Held on June 25, 2021. via NewMediaWire — American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE American: AMS) (the “Company”), a leading provider of turnkey technology solutions for stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment and services, today announced that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. PST. The Annual Meeting will be a virtual‑only meeting due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and to support the health and well-being of the Company’s shareholders and other meeting participants. The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on April 26, 2021 as the record date for determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. You can read further details here

American Shared Hospital Services had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.34 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.03 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) full year performance was 36.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Shared Hospital Services shares are logging -17.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.41 and $3.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4767493 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) recorded performance in the market was 8.56%, having the revenues showcasing -4.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.19M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Specialists analysis on American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.49, with a change in the price was noted +1.04. In a similar fashion, American Shared Hospital Services posted a movement of +51.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 178,561 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMS is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Trends and Technical analysis: American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)

Raw Stochastic average of American Shared Hospital Services in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.15%, alongside a boost of 36.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.77% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -4.37% during last recorded quarter.