Time to Buy Beat-Down GreenBox POS (GBOX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, GreenBox POS (GBOX) was valued at $10.04. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.53 while reaching the peak value of $11.37 and lowest value recorded on the day was $10.1931. The stock current value is $11.35.

Recently in News on April 23, 2021, GreenBox POS Partners with Armanino Auditors to Obtain SOC 2 Compliance. Upon Completion SOC 2 Audit to Attest to GreenBox Operational and Technological Trustworthiness. You can read further details here

GreenBox POS had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance.

GreenBox POS (GBOX) full year performance was 1791.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, GreenBox POS shares are logging -45.38% during the 52-week period from high price, and 5304.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $20.78.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2473811 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the GreenBox POS (GBOX) recorded performance in the market was 73.55%, having the revenues showcasing 93.03% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 470.23M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Analysts verdict on GreenBox POS (GBOX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the GreenBox POS a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GBOX is recording 3.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

GreenBox POS (GBOX): Technical Analysis

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of GreenBox POS, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 73.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 391.47%, alongside a boost of 1791.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 93.03% during last recorded quarter.