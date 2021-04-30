Time to Buy Beat-Down 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) was valued at $28.08. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $28.20 while reaching the peak value of $28.45 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.22. The stock current value is $26.48.

Recently in News on April 27, 2021, 360 DigiTech Filed 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F. 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, today announced that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.360shuke.com/. The Company will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

360 DigiTech Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $35.15 on 03/18/21, with the lowest value was $11.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) full year performance was 193.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, 360 DigiTech Inc. shares are logging -24.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 228.13% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.07 and $35.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1375800 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) recorded performance in the market was 124.60%, having the revenues showcasing 52.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.71B, as it employees total of 1643 workers.

The Analysts eye on 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the 360 DigiTech Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.85, with a change in the price was noted +13.95. In a similar fashion, 360 DigiTech Inc. posted a movement of +111.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,552,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QFIN is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)

Raw Stochastic average of 360 DigiTech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.93%.

Considering, the past performance of 360 DigiTech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 124.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 120.85%, alongside a boost of 193.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.99% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.81% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 52.10% during last recorded quarter.