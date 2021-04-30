Here is why Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.47%

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is priced at $38.59 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $42.00 and reached a high price of $42.09, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $41.85. The stock touched a low price of $38.22.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Qualtrics Introduces New Customer Care Command Center to Help Organizations Build and Retain High-Performing Customer Service Teams. The command center empowers customer service agents to deliver great experiences that lead to higher customer satisfaction and retention. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualtrics International Inc. shares are logging -32.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.49 and $57.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1995655 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) recorded performance in the market was -15.19%, having the revenues showcasing -15.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.19B, as it employees total of 3455 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Qualtrics International Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qualtrics International Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.19%. The shares increased approximately by -7.01% in the 7-day charts and went down by 13.83% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.19% during last recorded quarter.