Here is why Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 2.77%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO), which is $5.69 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.75 after opening rate of $5.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.415 before closing at $5.41.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”) hereby announces that on April 29, 2021, Arcos Dorados filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (the “2020 Annual Report”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The 2020 Annual Report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Company’s website at www.arcosdorados.com/ir. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from:. You can read further details here

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.75 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $4.78 for the same time period, recorded on 03/09/21.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) full year performance was 45.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares are logging 0.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.03 and $5.66.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1462046 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO) recorded performance in the market was 13.12%, having the revenues showcasing 10.70% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.21B, as it employees total of 80855 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.20, with a change in the price was noted +0.51. In a similar fashion, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +9.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 943,053 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARCO is recording 3.93 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.92.

Technical breakdown of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)

Raw Stochastic average of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.20% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.93%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.12%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.80%, alongside a boost of 45.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 11.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.70% during last recorded quarter.