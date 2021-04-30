Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 1.13M

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is priced at $4.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.14 and reached a high price of $4.68, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.20. The stock touched a low price of $3.98.

Recently in News on April 26, 2021, Genetic Technologies’ COVID-19 Risk Test Approved for Commercial Release. Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX: GTG; NASDAQ: GENE, “Company”, “GTG”), a diversified Genomics and AI driven preventative health business provides an update to the market on the progress of the US commercial availability of the Company’s COVID-19 Serious Disease Risk Test (‘COVID-19 Risk Test’) via US Based Infinity BiologiX LLC (‘IBX’), (ref: Genetic Technologies press release on March 4, 2021). You can read further details here

Genetic Technologies Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.18 on 01/21/21, with the lowest value was $3.58 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) full year performance was 128.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genetic Technologies Limited shares are logging -59.61% during the 52-week period from high price, and 133.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $10.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3541952 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) recorded performance in the market was 15.56%, having the revenues showcasing -15.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.40M, as it employees total of 64 workers.

Analysts verdict on Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Genetic Technologies Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.27, with a change in the price was noted +1.01. In a similar fashion, Genetic Technologies Limited posted a movement of +32.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,901,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GENE is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Genetic Technologies Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.00%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Genetic Technologies Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.56%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 26.44%, alongside a boost of 128.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.52% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.79% during last recorded quarter.