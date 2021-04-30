Gear up for the change! Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has hit the volume of 1443285

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is priced at $17.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $17.32 and reached a high price of $17.94, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $16.56. The stock touched a low price of $17.02.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Perion Network to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 4th, 2021. Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising – Ad Search, Social media, and Display / Video, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2021, on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021, prior to the opening of the financial markets. You can read further details here

Perion Network Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $28.32 on 03/02/21, with the lowest value was $11.61 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) full year performance was 260.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Perion Network Ltd. shares are logging -36.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 323.99% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.21 and $28.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1443285 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) recorded performance in the market was 40.22%, having the revenues showcasing 18.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 566.02M, as it employees total of 158 workers.

The Analysts eye on Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Perion Network Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.71, with a change in the price was noted +10.21. In a similar fashion, Perion Network Ltd. posted a movement of +133.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,379,903 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PERI is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Raw Stochastic average of Perion Network Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 70.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Perion Network Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 133.33%, alongside a boost of 260.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.69% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 18.84% during last recorded quarter.