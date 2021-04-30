Gear up for the change! NewAge Inc. (NBEV) has hit the volume of 2151824

Let’s start up with the current stock price of NewAge Inc. (NBEV), which is $2.17 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.38 after opening rate of $2.35 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.11 before closing at $2.31.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, NewAge, Inc., Recognized as a Top Revenue Generating Company by DSN Global. NewAge, Inc., the Colorado-based organic and healthy products company intending to become the world’s leading social selling and distribution company, announced that Direct Selling News (DSN) ranked NewAge, Inc., No. 29 on the DSN Global 100 List of the top revenue-generating companies. You can read further details here

NewAge Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.55 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.06 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) full year performance was 43.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewAge Inc. shares are logging -52.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 76.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $4.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2151824 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewAge Inc. (NBEV) recorded performance in the market was -17.49%, having the revenues showcasing -32.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 284.53M, as it employees total of 1127 workers.

The Analysts eye on NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NewAge Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.90, with a change in the price was noted -1.13. In a similar fashion, NewAge Inc. posted a movement of -34.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,392,491 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NBEV is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.22.

Technical rundown of NewAge Inc. (NBEV)

Raw Stochastic average of NewAge Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.53%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.58%.

Considering, the past performance of NewAge Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.49%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -19.93%, alongside a boost of 43.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.46% in the 7-day charts and went up by -25.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -32.40% during last recorded quarter.