Analysts Mean recommendation for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) is priced at $129.03 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $131.712 and reached a high price of $132.10, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $130.27. The stock touched a low price of $125.13.

Recently in News on April 8, 2021, WynnBET Partners With Digital Sports Media Publisher Minute Media. Minute Media To Promote WynnBET Sports Content On Its Owned And Operated Platforms In Multi-Year Deal. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $143.88 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $99.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/28/21.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was 44.93%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -10.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 91.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $67.54 and $143.88.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2600554 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was 14.36%, having the revenues showcasing 26.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.95B, as it employees total of 27500 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 120.72, with a change in the price was noted +20.54. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of +18.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,604,321 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 43.69%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 52.44% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Wynn Resorts Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.63%, alongside a boost of 44.93% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.44% during last recorded quarter.