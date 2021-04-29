Why is Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) up 52.02% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) was valued at $25.85. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.94 while reaching the peak value of $26.92 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.74. The stock current value is $26.74.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, Liberty Global Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2021 Results. Liberty Global plc (“Liberty Global” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after Nasdaq market close. You are invited to participate in its Investor Call, which will begin the following day at 09:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results, and may provide forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call. You can read further details here

Liberty Global plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $26.92 on 04/28/21, with the lowest value was $23.09 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) full year performance was 52.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Liberty Global plc shares are logging -0.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 52.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.53 and $26.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2979406 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Liberty Global plc (LBTYK) recorded performance in the market was 13.07%, having the revenues showcasing 6.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.25B, as it employees total of 23000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the Liberty Global plc a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 24.90, with a change in the price was noted +3.70. In a similar fashion, Liberty Global plc posted a movement of +16.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,803,294 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Liberty Global plc (LBTYK)

Raw Stochastic average of Liberty Global plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 91.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Liberty Global plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 32.57%, alongside a boost of 52.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 2.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.28% during last recorded quarter.