TOTAL SE (TOT) market price of $45.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of TOTAL SE (TOT). It is currently valued at $45.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $46.03, after setting-off with the price of $44.92. Company’s stock value dipped to $44.90 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $45.87.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Total Enters a 640 MW Offshore Wind Project Under Construction in Taiwan. Total has signed an agreement with wpd to acquire a 23% interest in Yunlin Holding GmbH, the owner of Yunlin offshore wind farm located off the coast of Taiwan, around 200 kilometers southwest of Taipei. The project, currently under construction, represents production capacity of 640 megawatts (MW) and benefits from a 20-year guaranteed-price power purchase agreement (PPA) with the state-owned company Taipower of USD 250/MWh for the first 10 years and USD 125/MWh for the following 10 years1. For this acquisition of a 23% interest, Total will pay to wpd a consideration based on its share of past costs. You can read further details here

TOTAL SE had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.41 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $41.49 for the same time period, recorded on 02/02/21.

TOTAL SE (TOT) full year performance was 28.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TOTAL SE shares are logging -10.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.65 and $50.41.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1412827 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TOTAL SE (TOT) recorded performance in the market was 9.45%, having the revenues showcasing 6.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.43B, as it employees total of 105476 workers.

Market experts do have their say about TOTAL SE (TOT)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the TOTAL SE a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.21, with a change in the price was noted +1.35. In a similar fashion, TOTAL SE posted a movement of +3.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,356,565 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TOT is recording 0.75 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical breakdown of TOTAL SE (TOT)

Raw Stochastic average of TOTAL SE in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 44.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of TOTAL SE, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 43.75%, alongside a boost of 28.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.39% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.77% during last recorded quarter.