Time to Buy Beat-Down Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII). It is currently valued at $13.70. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.57, after setting-off with the price of $12.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.54 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.72.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, EVgo and General Motors Unveil First Fast Charging Stations from Landmark EV Charging Infrastructure Collaboration. New sites in California, Florida, and Washington part of agreement to triple EVgo’s network with development of 2,700+ new fast chargers by the end of 2025. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation shares are logging -43.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.75 and $24.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1556974 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII) recorded performance in the market was 27.92%, having the revenues showcasing -31.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 378.67M.

The Analysts eye on Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.87, with a change in the price was noted +3.70. In a similar fashion, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation posted a movement of +37.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,663,679 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLII is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation (CLII)

Raw Stochastic average of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.49%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 59.32%.

Considering, the past performance of Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.92%. The shares increased approximately by 12.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.84% during last recorded quarter.