ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) Quarterly Performance is -30.28%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY). It is currently valued at $2.66. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.57, after setting-off with the price of $2.40. Company’s stock value dipped to $2.3701 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.51.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, ShiftPixy Announces Sponsorship of Four SPAC Offerings. ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a Florida-based staffing enterprise, which designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced that the Company, through a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, has been identified as the sponsor in registration statements on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to proposed initial public offerings of the following four Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs):. You can read further details here

ShiftPixy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.69 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $2.02 for the same time period, recorded on 04/19/21.

ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) full year performance was -54.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ShiftPixy Inc. shares are logging -82.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.02 and $15.56.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2865467 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY) recorded performance in the market was 0.80%, having the revenues showcasing -30.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.38M, as it employees total of 46 workers.

The Analysts eye on ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ShiftPixy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.83, with a change in the price was noted +0.37. In a similar fashion, ShiftPixy Inc. posted a movement of +15.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,137,125 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of ShiftPixy Inc. (PIXY)

Raw Stochastic average of ShiftPixy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.90%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.11%.

Considering, the past performance of ShiftPixy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.06%, alongside a downfall of -54.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.87% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -30.28% during last recorded quarter.