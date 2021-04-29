Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) was up 0.20%

At the end of the latest market close, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) was valued at $10.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $9.98 while reaching the peak value of $10.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.98. The stock current value is $10.02.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -30.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.74 and $14.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3419583 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) recorded performance in the market was -10.38%, having the revenues showcasing -8.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.29B.

Market experts do have their say about Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.72, with a change in the price was noted -0.29. In a similar fashion, Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of -2.86% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,316,035 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WPF is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF)

Raw Stochastic average of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.98%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 35.27%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.38%. The shares increased approximately by 0.70% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.28% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.41% during last recorded quarter.