Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY), which is $6.94 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.06 after opening rate of $6.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.44 before closing at $6.45.

Recently in News on April 26, 2021, Party City to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 10, 2021. Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) today announced that its first quarter 2021 financial results will be released prior to market open on Monday, May 10, 2021. The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the detailed financial results. You can read further details here

Party City Holdco Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.21 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $5.22 for the same time period, recorded on 04/20/21.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) full year performance was 1288.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Party City Holdco Inc. shares are logging -24.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1513.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $9.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2533398 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) recorded performance in the market was 12.85%, having the revenues showcasing 2.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 710.45M, as it employees total of 8370 workers.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Party City Holdco Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.77, with a change in the price was noted +2.06. In a similar fashion, Party City Holdco Inc. posted a movement of +42.21% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,353,967 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PRTY is recording 29.90 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 26.18.

Party City Holdco Inc. (PRTY): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Party City Holdco Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 48.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.50%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 88.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Party City Holdco Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 252.28%, alongside a boost of 1288.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.81% during last recorded quarter.