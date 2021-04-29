Here is why Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 5.52%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR), which is $4.63 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.02 after opening rate of $3.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.90 before closing at $3.95.

Recently in News on April 29, 2021, Capricor Therapeutics Signs Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Johns Hopkins University to Expand its Exosome Platform Technology Portfolio. -Portfolio Will Now Include Exclusive Rights to Engineered Exosomes for Vaccines and Therapeutics-. You can read further details here

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.40 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $3.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) full year performance was 63.90%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -62.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 39.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.32 and $12.32.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6256855 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR) recorded performance in the market was 15.16%, having the revenues showcasing -31.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.21M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Capricor Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.13, with a change in the price was noted +0.79. In a similar fashion, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +19.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 746,365 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CAPR is recording 0.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (CAPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.62%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.15%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Capricor Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.61%, alongside a boost of 63.90% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.18% during last recorded quarter.