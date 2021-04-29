Gear up for the change! Zymergen Inc. (ZY) has hit the volume of 1754381

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) is priced at $48.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $45.51 and reached a high price of $50.72, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $45.33. The stock touched a low price of $45.245.

Recently in News on April 26, 2021, Zymergen Announces Closing of Upsized Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Zymergen Inc. (“Zymergen”), one of the world’s foremost biofacturing companies, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,549,500 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise by the underwriters of their option to purchase 2,419,500 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. The shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ZY”. The gross proceeds from the offering to Zymergen, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Zymergen, are approximately $575 million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Zymergen Inc. shares are logging 4.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $35.65 and $46.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1754381 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Zymergen Inc. (ZY) recorded performance in the market was 28.82%.

Specialists analysis on Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Zymergen Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Zymergen Inc. (ZY)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.82%.