Gear up for the change! Smart Share Global Limited (EM) has hit the volume of 1227827

At the end of the latest market close, Smart Share Global Limited (EM) was valued at $8.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.70 while reaching the peak value of $9.7499 and lowest value recorded on the day was $8.70. The stock current value is $9.21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Smart Share Global Limited shares are logging -7.90% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.06 and $10.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1227827 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Smart Share Global Limited (EM) recorded performance in the market was 7.85%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B, as it employees total of 5100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Smart Share Global Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Smart Share Global Limited (EM)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Smart Share Global Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 7.85%.