Do Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) beta value of 0.94 signposts another twist?

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is priced at $11.17 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.26 and reached a high price of $11.4378, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.24. The stock touched a low price of $11.135.

Recently in News on April 15, 2021, Uniti Group Inc. To Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call. Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on May 6, 2021. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 4:15 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Uniti Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.40 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $10.06 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) full year performance was 67.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Uniti Group Inc. shares are logging -16.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 75.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.35 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5854209 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) recorded performance in the market was -4.77%, having the revenues showcasing -10.35% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.59B, as it employees total of 787 workers.

Analysts verdict on Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Uniti Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.69, with a change in the price was noted +0.73. In a similar fashion, Uniti Group Inc. posted a movement of +6.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,391,671 in trading volumes.

Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Uniti Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.17%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Uniti Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 14.04%, alongside a boost of 67.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.35% during last recorded quarter.