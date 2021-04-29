Analysts Mean recommendation for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) was 3.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.02 after opening rate of $0.96 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.9552 before closing at $0.97.

Recently in News on March 24, 2021, Borr Drilling Limited – Securing additional activity. Borr Drilling Limited (the “Company”) (NYSE: BORR) (OSE: BORR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into agreements potentially adding a total of USD 48 million over approximately 590 days to the backlog. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6700 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7802 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 46.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -65.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.37 and $2.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2887032 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 21.96%, having the revenues showcasing 19.64% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 271.61M.

Market experts do have their say about Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0459, with a change in the price was noted +0.1793. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +22.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,530,105 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.71%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Borr Drilling Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.96%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 138.19%, alongside a boost of 46.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by 1.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.64% during last recorded quarter.