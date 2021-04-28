Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) was down -1.97%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA). It is currently valued at $7.48. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $7.76, after setting-off with the price of $7.65. Company’s stock value dipped to $7.48 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.63.

Recently in News on April 16, 2021, Enel Américas Issues Statement Regarding The Final Results Of The Voluntary Partial Public Tender Offer For Enel Américas’ Shares And American Depositary Shares By Enel S.p.A.. Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE: ENIA) notes that Enel S.p.A. (“Enel”) has announced the final results of the voluntary partial public tender offer (the “Offer”) for the acquisition of shares of common stock (“Shares”) and American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) of its listed Chilean subsidiary Enel Américas S.A. (“Enel Américas”) in an amount of up to 7,608,631,104 Shares (including Shares represented by ADSs) representing 10% of the company’s share capital prior to the recently completed merger by incorporation of EGP Américas S.p.A. into Enel Américas (the “Merger”), effective as of April 1st, 2021. The Offer consisted in a US voluntary public tender offer (the “US Offer”) and in a voluntary public tender offer in Chile (the “Chilean Offer”) and expired on April 13th, 2021. You can read further details here

Enel Americas S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.88 on 04/08/21, with the lowest value was $7.41 for the same time period, recorded on 02/23/21.

Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) full year performance was -4.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enel Americas S.A. shares are logging -16.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 20.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.22 and $8.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3749021 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) recorded performance in the market was -9.00%, having the revenues showcasing -2.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.33B, as it employees total of 16731 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Enel Americas S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.00, with a change in the price was noted -0.07. In a similar fashion, Enel Americas S.A. posted a movement of -0.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,927,172 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ENIA is recording 0.71 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical breakdown of Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

Raw Stochastic average of Enel Americas S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.43%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.03%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Enel Americas S.A., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -9.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 6.86%, alongside a downfall of -4.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -2.09% during last recorded quarter.