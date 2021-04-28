Recent Change of -6.92% in the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), which is $85.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $91.12 after opening rate of $91.12 while the lowest price it went was recorded $83.86 before closing at $91.99.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Daqo New Energy Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy,” the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which contains the Company’s audited consolidated financial statements, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 22, 2021. You can read further details here

Daqo New Energy Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $130.33 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $59.12 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) full year performance was 802.59%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Daqo New Energy Corp. shares are logging -34.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 823.72% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.27 and $130.33.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3696544 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) recorded performance in the market was 49.27%, having the revenues showcasing -15.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.69B, as it employees total of 1896 workers.

Specialists analysis on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Daqo New Energy Corp. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 79.85, with a change in the price was noted +45.30. In a similar fashion, Daqo New Energy Corp. posted a movement of +112.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,956,123 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DQ is recording 0.32 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.16.

Trends and Technical analysis: Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Daqo New Energy Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.50%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 93.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 49.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 116.11%, alongside a boost of 802.59% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 21.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.97% during last recorded quarter.