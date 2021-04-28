Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 124.51K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY), which is $8.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.56 after opening rate of $8.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.2076 before closing at $7.75.

Recently in News on April 27, 2021, Mechanical Technology, Incorporated Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. Mechanical Technology, Incorporated (“MTI” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MKTY), the parent company of MTI Instruments, Inc. (“MTI Instruments”) and EcoChain, Inc. (“EcoChain”), a cryptocurrency mining business powered by renewable energy, announced today the pricing of its firm commitment underwritten public offering of 2,419,355 shares of its common stock, together with accompanying warrants to purchase up to 604,839 shares of common stock. You can read further details here

Mechanical Technology Incorporated had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.90 on 03/23/21, with the lowest value was $3.20 for the same time period, recorded on 01/20/21.

Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) full year performance was 1503.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Mechanical Technology Incorporated shares are logging -55.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1860.78% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $18.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1899566 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY) recorded performance in the market was 80.47%, having the revenues showcasing 116.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 96.47M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Mechanical Technology Incorporated a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.84, with a change in the price was noted +6.47. In a similar fashion, Mechanical Technology Incorporated posted a movement of +318.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,641 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MKTY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Mechanical Technology Incorporated (MKTY)

Raw Stochastic average of Mechanical Technology Incorporated in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.53%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.22%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.29%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Mechanical Technology Incorporated, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 80.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 338.14%, alongside a boost of 1503.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.73% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 116.84% during last recorded quarter.