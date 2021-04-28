Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.39M in the recent 3 months

Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) is priced at $19.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $18.05 and reached a high price of $19.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $18.10. The stock touched a low price of $17.70.

Recently in News on April 19, 2021, Hayward Holdings Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date. Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, announced today that it will release its first quarter 2021 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. That same day, the company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hayward Holdings Inc. shares are logging 4.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.61 and $18.42.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1246679 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW) recorded performance in the market was 12.71%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.44B, as it employees total of 2095 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hayward Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hayward Holdings Inc. (HAYW)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.67% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.22%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.71%. The shares 18.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.60% in the period of the last 30 days.