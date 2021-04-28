Gear up for the change! Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has hit the volume of 5445657

For the readers interested in the stock health of Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ). It is currently valued at $6.91. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.72, after setting-off with the price of $5.62. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.41 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.70.

Recently in News on April 27, 2021, EEIQ: Expanding A Successful Model To New Markets and New Channels. By M. Marin. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elite Education Group International Limited shares are logging -80.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 93.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $35.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5445657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) recorded performance in the market was 72.75%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 60.03M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) in the eye of market guru’s

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 0.00%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Elite Education Group International Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 72.75%. The shares 30.87% in the 7-day charts and went up by -55.42% in the period of the last 30 days.