Gear up for the change! Celsion Corporation (CLSN) has hit the volume of 2056445

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Celsion Corporation (CLSN), which is $1.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.27 after opening rate of $1.252 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.15 before closing at $1.23.

Recently in News on April 22, 2021, Celsion Management Participates in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Series. Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN), a clinical-stage company focused on DNA-based immunotherapy and next-generation vaccines, today announced that management participated in Alliance Global Partners’ (AGP) Virtual Series on April 21, 2021. Michael H. Tardugno, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kursheed Anwar, Ph.D., Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer were interviewed in a “Fireside Chat” by Matt Cross, Senior Biotech Research Analyst at AGP. The discussion focused on the Company’s lead product, GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer currently in Phase II studies, and on its PLACCINE vaccine development platform. You can read further details here

Celsion Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4800 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.7010 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) full year performance was -5.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Celsion Corporation shares are logging -82.15% during the 52-week period from high price, and 169.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.43 and $6.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2056445 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Celsion Corporation (CLSN) recorded performance in the market was 63.15%, having the revenues showcasing -34.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 100.43M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

The Analysts eye on Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Celsion Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4158, with a change in the price was noted +0.5518. In a similar fashion, Celsion Corporation posted a movement of +90.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 13,511,094 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLSN is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Technical rundown of Celsion Corporation (CLSN)

Raw Stochastic average of Celsion Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.21%.

Considering, the past performance of Celsion Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 63.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 107.22%, alongside a downfall of -5.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.27% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -34.83% during last recorded quarter.