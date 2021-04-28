Gear up for the change! Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has hit the volume of 1781340

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX). It is currently valued at $8.65. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.95, after setting-off with the price of $8.77. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.47 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.56.

Recently in News on April 16, 2021, Ardelyx Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative first-in-class medicines to improve treatment for people with kidney and cardiorenal diseases, today announced that on April 12, 2021, the compensation committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted a non-qualified stock option award to purchase 125,622 shares of its common stock and a restricted stock unit award for 26,315 shares in connection with the commencement of employment of its new Chief People Officer, Sarah O’Brien, under the Company’s 2016 Employment Commencement Incentive Plan (the “Inducement Plan”). The stock options and restricted stock units were granted as an inducement material to Ms. O’Brien becoming an employee of the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Ardelyx Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.23 on 04/15/21, with the lowest value was $5.91 for the same time period, recorded on 03/30/21.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) full year performance was 13.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardelyx Inc. shares are logging -6.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.40% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.96 and $9.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1781340 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) recorded performance in the market was 32.30%, having the revenues showcasing 16.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 839.56M, as it employees total of 129 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ardelyx Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.03, with a change in the price was noted +2.51. In a similar fashion, Ardelyx Inc. posted a movement of +41.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,378,142 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARDX is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ardelyx Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 81.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 79.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.61%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 32.30%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.89%, alongside a boost of 13.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.07% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 16.30% during last recorded quarter.