Do Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) beta value of 2.91 signposts another twist?

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is priced at $3.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.36 and reached a high price of $3.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.28. The stock touched a low price of $3.33.

Recently in News on March 16, 2021, Arbutus Receives Regulatory Approval to Initiate a Phase 1a/1b Clinical Trial with AB-836, an Oral Capsid Inhibitor for the Treatment of Chronic Hepatitis B Infection. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, as well as therapies to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that it has received regulatory approval to initiate a Phase 1a/1b clinical trial with AB-836, its proprietary oral capsid inhibitor for the treatment of HBV infection. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.14 on 02/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.91 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) full year performance was 190.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation shares are logging -61.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.02 and $9.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1436948 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) recorded performance in the market was -2.54%, having the revenues showcasing -9.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 327.14M, as it employees total of 78 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Arbutus Biopharma Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.78, with a change in the price was noted -0.53. In a similar fashion, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation posted a movement of -13.28% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,994,174 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Raw Stochastic average of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 31.61%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.48%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 52.18%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 19.72%, alongside a boost of 190.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.72% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.98% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.42% during last recorded quarter.