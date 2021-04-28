Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.55M in the recent 3 months

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) is priced at $10.96 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.99 and reached a high price of $12.1454, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.99. The stock touched a low price of $10.88.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cloopen Group Holding Limited and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm. The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (“Cloopen” or “the Company”) (NYSE: RAAS) for violations of the securities laws. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Cloopen Group Holding Limited shares are logging -81.42% during the 52-week period from high price, and 10.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.91 and $59.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1100353 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) recorded performance in the market was -77.17%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.75B, as it employees total of 1171 workers.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Cloopen Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Cloopen Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 4.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Cloopen Group Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -77.17%. The shares increased approximately by 7.56% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.72% in the period of the last 30 days.