Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of -1.33

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), which is $1.26 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.3398 after opening rate of $1.33 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.26 before closing at $1.35.

Recently in News on April 12, 2021, Astrotech Announces Closing of $37.3 Million Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares. Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC), announced today the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 24,885,828 shares of its common stock, which included 3,245,977 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriter’s option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $1.50 per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $37.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Astrotech. You can read further details here

Astrotech Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.1400 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 04/16/21.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) full year performance was -52.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Astrotech Corporation shares are logging -79.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $6.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2601840 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) recorded performance in the market was -28.81%, having the revenues showcasing -44.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 58.44M, as it employees total of 27 workers.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Astrotech Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0922, with a change in the price was noted -0.5600. In a similar fashion, Astrotech Corporation posted a movement of -30.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,329,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASTC is recording 0.16 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Astrotech Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 9.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.01%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Astrotech Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -47.72%, alongside a downfall of -52.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -37.62% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.74% during last recorded quarter.